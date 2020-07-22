How to spot a fake parkour video

YouTuber and parkour expert AMPISOUND breaks down a viral fake parkour video and its various forms of deception, including green screens, GoPros tossed out windows, and a guy dressed as a cute parkour girl.
He says:
You wouldn't think that parkour could be faked, but I investigated this video and couldn't believe what I found. This entire commercial of a lady running across the rooftops of Paris is fake! From the POV parkour to the girl in the dress, nothing about this video is real. Leave a comment for the shark fin squad!
He adds, "If you want to see some REAL parkour follow these amazing female athletes!"
CircleToonsHD hits the nail on the head with their depiction of when you use Twitter in 2020. This depiction has been pretty accurate since the start of the Trump Administration, as the platform currently only rewards sociopaths, journalists, and especially sociopath journalists.
During World War I, skilled craftsmen stuck in trenches would fashion useful items from spent bullets and other war materials. Watch Canadian maker Steven from the Steven’s Fix YouTube channel restore a century-old bullet lighter back to working condition.
Aerial America is an informative and relaxing look at each US state entirely via aerial footage. The series is gradually being posted to YouTube, and as of this writing they have added all states alphabetically through Louisiana. Alaska’s Call of the Wild is particularly nice.
