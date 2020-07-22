How to spot a fake parkour video

He adds, "If you want to see some REAL parkour follow these amazing female athletes!"

You wouldn't think that parkour could be faked, but I investigated this video and couldn't believe what I found. This entire commercial of a lady running across the rooftops of Paris is fake! From the POV parkour to the girl in the dress, nothing about this video is real. Leave a comment for the shark fin squad!

YouTuber and parkour expert AMPISOUND breaks down a viral fake parkour video and its various forms of deception, including green screens, GoPros tossed out windows, and a guy dressed as a cute parkour girl.

