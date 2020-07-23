AOC: "I do not need Rep. Yoho to apologize to me"

Today Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) calling her a "fucking bitch." She said his words weren't "piercing" because as a former blue-collar service worker she was used to men calling women workers "fucking bitches," and that this pattern of dehumanization of women is also prevalent in the Capitol.
AOC said, "I do not need Rep. Yoho to apologize to me. Clearly he does not want to. Clearly, when given the opportunity he will not & I will not stay up late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no remorse over calling women and using abusive language towards women. But what I do have issues with is using woman, our wives, and daughters as shields and excuses for poor behavior. Mr. Yoho mentioned that he has a wife and two daughters. I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho's youngest daughter. I am someone's daughter too. My father thankfully is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter. My mother got to see" Mr. Yoho's disrespect on the floor of this house towards me on television. And I am here because I have to show my parents that I am her daughter. That they did not raise me to accept abuse from men."
