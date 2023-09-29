AOC reveals GOP's fabricated text messages in Biden impeachment inquiry (video)

The MAGA party is desperate for evidence in their taxpayer-dollar-wasting impeachment inquiry against Biden. They have nothing, so they have resorted to making things up, like taking communication between Joe Biden's brother, Jim, and Hunter Biden and placing an excerpt into a fake text message bubble to twist the meaning to fit their narrative.

Check out the screenshots below. The top one is the MAGA exhibit, and the one beneath it is the source. As Matthew Gertz points out, "Jim Biden appears to be telling Hunter that he will try to convince Joe Biden to pay Hunter's alimony, and the GOP is spinning it into Jim saying Joe would help with their businesses."

AOC called out the GOP this morning. "Earlier today, one of our colleagues, the gentleman from Florida, presented up on the screen, something that looked, appeared, to be a screenshot of a text message containing or insinuating an explosive allegation," she said. "That screenshot of what appeared to be a text message was a fabricated image. It was a fabricated image. I don't know where it came from. I don't know if it was the staff of the committee, but it was not the actual direct screenshot from that phone."

She added, "Importantly, what was brought out from that fabricated image excluded critical context that changed the underlying meaning and allegation that was presented up on that screen, by this committee and by members of this committee. Now, they are well within their right to do that, because they are covered by the Speech and Debate Clause. This was not submitted by a material or fact witness under oath."

In the image above, you can see the GOP's shamefaced kooky witnesses. On the far-left is MAGA cultist Eileen O'Connor, who tried to pull off a sneaky word-omission trick that blew up in her face. Next to her is George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley, who once advocated on behalf of a polygamist who raped a 13-year-old.

Only the best people!