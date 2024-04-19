AOC on why voting in this election is so important

Congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez crisply explains why the upcoming elections are so important: Trump "seeks to dismantle American democracy."

Medhi Hasan asks the congressperson from New York what she tells people reluctant to vote for a President enabling Israel's war of retribution in Palestine. AOC doesn't mess around and drives straight to the point; this isn't one election. It is important races all across the country. Republicans are doing their best to disenfranchise voters, control the polling places, and reject outcomes they do not like in Cities, Counties, and States. (entire video)

AOC responds to Mehdi Hasan's question: "What do you say to a young progressive or an Arab-American who says to you, 'I just can't vote for Biden again after what he's enabled in Gaza.'?" pic.twitter.com/LhZMzu32Gy — StrictlyChristo  🇺🇦🌻 (@StrictlyChristo) April 19, 2024

While it is politicians' job to scare us into voting for them, in this cycle, the Republicans, like Moscow Marge, sure are scaring us into voting for the other guy.

