/ David Pescovitz / 7:18 am Thu Jul 23, 2020

Cool Tools: 14-year-old maker talks Game Boys, cassettes, and DIY sushi

In this fun episode of Mark Frauenfelder and Kevin Kelly's Cool Tools podcast, they talk with Lux Sparks-Pescovitz, 14, about his passion for GameBoys, cassettes, DIY sushi, and his new iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit. He's quite an interesting young man; I'd like to meet his parents someday. Listen here:

