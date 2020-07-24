Spellbinding CGI animation of an evolving, walking figure

Three months ago Kevin Kelly gifted me with a 3-month subscription to The Browser daily newsletter. I got hooked and paid for a subscription as soon as my gift sub ran out. From today's newsletter, I learned about" Transfiguration," a 6-minute animation of a walking figure that slowly changes into different kinds of matter (plastic, rock, water, fire, plants) over time.
Tokri (The Basket) is a beautifully crafted 15-minute claymation short that took India-based Studio Eeksaurus eight years to complete. Give it a watch, you’ll see that it was worth the effort. It certainly has earned every single one of the numerous awards it’s won. The story was inspired by a real-life encounter Eeksaurus’ Suresh Eriyat […]
A Mind Sang / A Mãe de Sangue is a trippy and evocative dreamscape animated by Vier Nev. The English title is a play on the Portuguese original, which means “mother of blood.”
To escape the noise of children playing, Pixar’s Pete Docter (director of Monsters, Inc., Up, Inside Out, and the upcoming Soul) stepped into his home closet to give a tutorial on making flipbooks. Don’t mind the flying fluff, this is a fun lesson in analog animation.
