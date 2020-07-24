Spellbinding CGI animation of an evolving, walking figure

Three months ago Kevin Kelly gifted me with a 3-month subscription to The Browser daily newsletter. I got hooked and paid for a subscription as soon as my gift sub ran out. From today's newsletter, I learned about" Transfiguration," a 6-minute animation of a walking figure that slowly changes into different kinds of matter (plastic, rock, water, fire, plants) over time.

'Tokri,' a gorgeous stop-motion short 8 years in the making Tokri (The Basket) is a beautifully crafted 15-minute claymation short that took India-based Studio Eeksaurus eight years to complete. Give it a watch, you’ll see that it was worth the effort. It certainly has earned every single one of the numerous awards it’s won. The story was inspired by a real-life encounter Eeksaurus’ Suresh Eriyat […] READ THE REST

Watch this animation of a dream filled with optical illusions A Mind Sang / A Mãe de Sangue is a trippy and evocative dreamscape animated by Vier Nev. The English title is a play on the Portuguese original, which means “mother of blood.” READ THE REST

Pixar director shows how to make flipbooks, from inside his closet To escape the noise of children playing, Pixar’s Pete Docter (director of Monsters, Inc., Up, Inside Out, and the upcoming Soul) stepped into his home closet to give a tutorial on making flipbooks. Don’t mind the flying fluff, this is a fun lesson in analog animation. READ THE REST

Every man needs an all-in-one groomer and this one has just the package you need Maintaining “the look” isn’t always easy. For guys who actually care about their appearance, especially if they’re rocking facial hair, it isn’t always enough to wake up and just charge into your day. No, you need to get your entire visual package in line. Assuming you don’t have your own in-house barber, keeping the mane […] READ THE REST

This electromagnetic light might be the coolest home or office light you'll ever own If you’re a regular visitor to Boing Boing, chances are you’re into cool stuff. So when you’re looking to pick up something fairly generic like a toaster oven or a clock or a lamp, you’re probably also looking for something that brings with it a little personality, a little pizzazz, and a little personal style […] READ THE REST