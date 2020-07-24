/ Mark Frauenfelder / 3:49 pm Fri Jul 24, 2020

Spellbinding CGI animation of an evolving, walking figure

Three months ago Kevin Kelly gifted me with a 3-month subscription to The Browser daily newsletter. I got hooked and paid for a subscription as soon as my gift sub ran out. From today's newsletter, I learned about" Transfiguration," a 6-minute animation of a walking figure that slowly changes into different kinds of matter (plastic, rock, water, fire, plants) over time.