Finger crossbow

Craft Workbench posted a video of a tiny finger-mounted crossbow, proving that it can assassinate a pickle even after being submerged in water.

Watch this replica medieval trebuchet smash a log palisade The trebuchet was a technology import from Asia that became a siege weapon of choice in 12th-century Europe. Expert Mike Loades and his team make quick work of a palisade made of logs with this German replica.

Gatling guns, balloon corps, and other weapons introduced during the American Civil War Conservative magazine The National Interest recently published an article celebrating the technological innovations of the Civil War. While I, for one, am not so keen on this narrative framing… If there is anything that drives innovation in science and technology, it's a good old-fashioned war. When you need to kill your enemies faster and deader

