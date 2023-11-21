A gunman shot four people last night at a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, one day after two people were shot and killed at a Walmart in Alaska. And at least 120 other people have been shot to death at Walmart across the country in recent years, but the "heartbroken" gun-and-grocery store continues to sell weapons and back GOP, NRA-owned politicians who oppose gun control.
The victims of last night's shooting — at the exact same Walmart where an innocent man was shot and killed by police nearly ten years ago — were rushed to the hospital. Three of victims are in critical condition, while the fourth person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to CNN. The Ohio suspect, whose name hasn't been disclosed, died from a self-inflicted gunshot. From The Guardian:
Monday's shooting in Ohio was reported at about 8.30pm at the Walmart in Beavercreek, a town of about 50,000 in the Dayton metropolitan area. All of the wounded victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, but information on their conditions was not immediately released.
Police said the shooter died after apparently shooting himself. His name, a motive for the attack and other details also were not immediately released. …
The shooting happened a day after two people were shot and killed outside a Walmart in south Anchorage, Alaska. Police are still searching for a suspect in that case. The store was evacuated before closing for the day, and officers helped people reach their vehicles.
And from an April 2023 USA Today article:
I've been an associate at Walmart for 22 years now, and something that many don't realize is just how many gun-involved incidents have taken place at Walmart stores. …
In November, six associates at a Walmart store in Virginia were killed on the job in a mass shooting. Just two months later, we learned about another attack at a Walmart in Indiana.
These tragedies do not stand alone. Between Jan. 1, 2020, and last Nov. 22, there were at least 363 gun incidents and 112 gun deaths at Walmart, according to Guns Down America. Before that, in 2019, the Walmart community and our country at large was devastated by the loss of 23 lives during a mass shooting at a store in El Paso, Texas – a racist attack that continues to haunt us today.
In the wake of these incidents, workers like me feel that Walmart executives, including CEO Doug McMillon, have failed to update store safety policies, to increase security, to listen to workers' concerns or take any the steps necessary to protect associates – and customers – on the job. Company spokespeople are quick to offer thoughts and prayers – and then it's on to the next incident. How many more people have to die at Walmart before the company makes real changes?