A gunman shot four people last night at a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, one day after two people were shot and killed at a Walmart in Alaska. And at least 120 other people have been shot to death at Walmart across the country in recent years, but the "heartbroken" gun-and-grocery store continues to sell weapons and back GOP, NRA-owned politicians who oppose gun control.

The victims of last night's shooting — at the exact same Walmart where an innocent man was shot and killed by police nearly ten years ago — were rushed to the hospital. Three of victims are in critical condition, while the fourth person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to CNN. The Ohio suspect, whose name hasn't been disclosed, died from a self-inflicted gunshot. From The Guardian:

Monday's shooting in Ohio was reported at about 8.30pm at the Walmart in Beavercreek, a town of about 50,000 in the Dayton metropolitan area. All of the wounded victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, but information on their conditions was not immediately released. Police said the shooter died after apparently shooting himself. His name, a motive for the attack and other details also were not immediately released. … The shooting happened a day after two people were shot and killed outside a Walmart in south Anchorage, Alaska. Police are still searching for a suspect in that case. The store was evacuated before closing for the day, and officers helped people reach their vehicles.

