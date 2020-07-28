Twitter deletes Trump tweets promoting Covid conspiracy and lie about killed protestor

Twitter removed two rule-breaking Trump tweets last night. One touted the conspiracy theory that hydroxychloroquine "cures" Covid19 and that Dr. Anthony Fauci suppressed it, whereas the other promoted a story that falsely claimed that a protestor shot dead at a BLM rally had fired the first shots.
Beyond the automated notifications at the top of Trump's Twitter feed, the company did not release a statement on the deletions: a new normal, perhaps, as their regularity increases.
In an attack on the New York Times’ 1619 project tracing slavery in America to its origins, Republican senator Tom Cotton described it as “the necessary evil upon which the union was built”. “We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we […]
