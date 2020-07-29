/ Rob Beschizza / 6:29 am Wed Jul 29, 2020

Mew is a furry, purring, wailing theremin

Emily Groves' Mew is an interactive furry slab. When you approach it, it begins to purr. When you stroke it, the purring intensifies and miaowing commences. If you stroke it too hard, the miaowing becomes wailing and hissing.

Mew was part of a collaborative sound object project between Design Products, Information Experience Design and Visual Communication students at the RCA, London. Sensors and sounds were programmed with Arduino and Max MSP.