Mew is a furry, purring, wailing theremin

Mew was part of a collaborative sound object project between Design Products, Information Experience Design and Visual Communication students at the RCA, London. Sensors and sounds were programmed with Arduino and Max MSP.

Emily Groves' Mew is an interactive furry slab. When you approach it, it begins to purr. When you stroke it, the purring intensifies and miaowing commences. If you stroke it too hard, the miaowing becomes wailing and hissing.

Quack 5G protection gadget just a copper tube in a light box Quackometer checked out a gadget that purports to “protect” users from 5G. It’s probably a scam, as 5G is as safe as any other radio transmission and you don’t need protection from it. But what’s in the box, exactly? Turns out it’s a battery-powered light and a copper tube. Whatever the copper device is doing, […] READ THE REST

Cheap USB-C Hub lets me use my old devices with a new USB-C only Mac laptop My MacBook Pro has 4 USB-C ports, only 2 of my peripherals use USB-C. This hub to the rescue. Three standard USB ports and one USB-C power delivery port pretty much covers me. The HDMI port and card readers may come in useful later. I can’t remember the last time I took a CF card […] READ THE REST

Review / Logitech MX Keys Logitech’s MX Keys [Amazon] is what it finally took to lure me away from mechanical keyboards. It’s a slim yet solidly-constructed full-size model that’s similar to and superior to Apple’s Magic Keyboard. It’s flat, minimalist, heavy, solid and low-profile, with large backlit keys typeset in something similar to Futura Light. The keys are square with […] READ THE REST

This fitness-centric smartwatch has all your Google app favorites for under $80 As the Wear OS revolution chugs on, we can expect to see more diversity in smartwatch design, including more stylish and elegant models for business or a night out; as well as those better suited to the rough and tumble of sports and workouts. The TicWatch Sport Smartwatch definitely fits into the later category, engineered […] READ THE REST

For small businesses, QuickBooks Essentials remains an accounting gold standard Every company needs to have a firm grasp on their bottom line. But while every company used to have their official ledger books or one of those old-school physical world accountings of a company’s every asset and expenditure, many firms don’t work that way anymore. Oh, they all still balance their “books” (if they want […] READ THE REST