Traditional stonecutting method

In this video, a stonecutter demonstrates a traditional method for splitting an enormous slab of rock. Holes are drilled down the length, expansion sheaths inserted, and metal wedges carefully hammered in until the cracks join to form a neat split down the entire length of the stone.
After hours of careful work, now he has two problems.
Dennis Carter, founder and owner of Deer Isle Hostel in Maine uses a 2-pound hammer to cut a 26,000 pound block of lovely Deer Isle granite into two equal parts. This is the first of many cuts. When finished, the resulting smaller blocks will be used to make the foundation of a workshop that he is building at the Hostel.
Here's a less sedative illustration of the same method, using sledgehammers to get the job done quickly and wads of grass (!) instead of metal sheaths.
The pandemic has inspired a slew of great courses for young artists, like this Bite-Sized Art History course that teaches about President Obama’s official portraitist Kehinde Wiley and shows young artists how to make their own portrait in his style.
This vaguely comports to the methods I saw and knew in 1990s London. The proper way was to start with oil and use a grill brick [Amazon], but the reality is you will still need lots of environmentally unsound liquids. The mystery degreaser is Swisher but Ecolab is exactly the same stuff and widely available. […]
As the Wear OS revolution chugs on, we can expect to see more diversity in smartwatch design, including more stylish and elegant models for business or a night out; as well as those better suited to the rough and tumble of sports and workouts. The TicWatch Sport Smartwatch definitely fits into the later category, engineered […]
Every company needs to have a firm grasp on their bottom line. But while every company used to have their official ledger books or one of those old-school physical world accountings of a company’s every asset and expenditure, many firms don’t work that way anymore. Oh, they all still balance their “books” (if they want […]
For all its downsides, you have to admit all this extra time spent at home has to have boosted your creativity. More time to sit and think means more time to develop new original ideas. Trust us, you wouldn’t be the first to find that a global emergency has fueled the need to start a […]