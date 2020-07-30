/ Xeni Jardin / 5:04 am Thu Jul 30, 2020

Mars rover Perseverance launches NASA mission to Red Planet

NASA launched its latest and greatest rover, Perseverance, to Mars on Thursday, from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

“I'm carrying the names of nearly 11 million people, and the hopes and dreams of many more,” tweeted Perseverance before her successful launch into space.