Mars rover Perseverance launches NASA mission to Red Planet

NASA launched its latest and greatest rover, Perseverance, to Mars on Thursday, from Cape Canaveral in Florida.
“I'm carrying the names of nearly 11 million people, and the hopes and dreams of many more,” tweeted Perseverance before her successful launch into space.
Solid rocket boosters away, and I’m really picking up speed. #CountdownToMars
— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) July 30, 2020
BYE PERSEVERANCE! Beautiful launch this morning @NASA, @ulalaunch and @NASAJPL. Thanks for the alarm SoCal earthquake! pic.twitter.com/Sk2sQnyz0P
— Trace (@tracedominguez) July 30, 2020
The Perseverance rover is the largest, heaviest Mars rover NASA has launched, weighing in at 2,260 pounds. It is designed to conduct many experiments. Gorgeous interactive: https://t.co/pR67RZY1HB via @leHotz @DylanMoriarty @brian_mcgill & James Benedict
— Daniela Hernandez (@danielas_bot) July 30, 2020
Congratulations to NASA! The space agency successfully pulled off both the Demo-2 mission and Mars Perseverance launch, on time, amidst a pandemic. These were the agency's two biggest priorities of the year. Indeed, of the last few years.
— Eric Berger (@SciGuySpace) July 30, 2020
Congratulations to @NASA and @ULA on the successful launch of @NASAPersevere! We look forward to seeing the scientific results of international collaboration on Mars. It's amazing to see what is possible when we all come together. #Mars2020 pic.twitter.com/mgLTI6rSnh
— U.S. Department of State | Science Diplomacy USA (@SciDiplomacyUSA) July 30, 2020