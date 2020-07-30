Mars rover Perseverance launches NASA mission to Red Planet

NASA launched its latest and greatest rover, Perseverance, to Mars on Thursday, from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

🚀 We have LIFTOFF to Mars! The @ulalaunch Atlas V takes flight with our @NASAPersevere rover. The #CountdownToMars continues as Perseverance begins her 7-month journey to the Red Planet! pic.twitter.com/3RTL1CR4WS — NASA (@NASA) July 30, 2020

“I'm carrying the names of nearly 11 million people, and the hopes and dreams of many more,” tweeted Perseverance before her successful launch into space.

Solid rocket boosters away, and I’m really picking up speed. #CountdownToMars — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) July 30, 2020

The Perseverance rover is the largest, heaviest Mars rover NASA has launched, weighing in at 2,260 pounds. It is designed to conduct many experiments. Gorgeous interactive: https://t.co/pR67RZY1HB via @leHotz @DylanMoriarty @brian_mcgill & James Benedict — Daniela Hernandez (@danielas_bot) July 30, 2020

Congratulations to NASA! The space agency successfully pulled off both the Demo-2 mission and Mars Perseverance launch, on time, amidst a pandemic. These were the agency's two biggest priorities of the year. Indeed, of the last few years. — Eric Berger (@SciGuySpace) July 30, 2020