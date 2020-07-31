Alanis Morissette's daughter adorably interrupts her 'Fallon' performance

Alanis, I feel ya, mama. You're trying to get some work done and your kiddo wants your attention. Though trying to hold your cutie while performing a song from your new album on the Fallon show maybe wasn't the greatest idea... or was it?!

U.S. is investigating claims that TikTok violated children's privacy The FTC and the Justice Department are investigating claims that TikTok, the popular social media app with close ties to China, violated a 2019 agreement to protect children’s privacy. READ THE REST

Online course shows young artists how to make portraits in Kehinde Wiley's style The pandemic has inspired a slew of great courses for young artists, like this Bite-Sized Art History course that teaches about President Obama’s official portraitist Kehinde Wiley and shows young artists how to make their own portrait in his style. READ THE REST

Get access to nearly 300,000 professionally-produced audio clips for all your projects If you’ve ever worked on a video project or engineered a podcast and thought you’d make your own sound effects… how’d that go for ya? We assume it was a bigger undertaking than you’d probably bargained for. From using stalks of celery to replicate breaking tree limbs to frying bacon to reproduce the sound of […] READ THE REST

The Royal Brew Nitro Coffee Maker is the at-home java game-changer you’ve been looking for Always looking to put a new spin on a cup of joe, infusing your coffee with a blast of nitrogen produces a thicker, more full-bodied, naturally creamy, frothy variation on java that has been picking up steam with fans for the past decade. Of course, most of us don’t have nitrogen injectors just lying around, […] READ THE REST