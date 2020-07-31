/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 4:40 pm Fri Jul 31, 2020

Alanis Morissette's daughter adorably interrupts her 'Fallon' performance

Alanis, I feel ya, mama. You're trying to get some work done and your kiddo wants your attention. Though trying to hold your cutie while performing a song from your new album on the Fallon show maybe wasn't the greatest idea... or was it?!

(Digg)