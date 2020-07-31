Gentleman busted for swimming in zoo aquarium

Police charged this 30-year-old gentleman for allegedly trespassing at Australia's Sydney Zoo, stripping to his underwear, and diving into the big aquarium. His brilliant buddies recorded the hijinks and shared it on social media, helping police nab the suspect.
According to 9News, "the Peakhurst man was issued a court attendance notice for behaving in an offensive manner, entering enclosed non-agricultural lands and interfering with business, and opening, entering or damaging an animal enclosure."
David Hines, 29, received $3.9 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, a COVID-19 relief program for businesses. So naturally he spent $300,000 on a 2020 Lamborghini Huracán. According to WFTS news, police charged Hines with “one count of bank fraud, one count of making false statements to a financial institution and one count of engaging […]
Talk about marching powder… U.S.Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted 21 pounds of cocaine hidden in the arches of boots on their way from Bogota, Colombia to Haverstraw, New York. A drug dog named Betty sniffed out the contraband on a train as it passed through Cincinnati, Ohio before anyone could use it to put […]
A federal prosecutor made homophobic and sexist remarks during a DUI arrest that cost him his job, reports Buzzfeed’s Zoe Tillman. Moroever, he threatened arresting officers after making clear they knew who he was. But the Department of Justice is refusing to name him, Tillman adds, redacting his identity in paperwork that they only yielded […]
It’s summer. And this year, Europe and Disney World just aren’t really all that feasible as part of your travel plans. Yet especially with the last few months we’ve all endured, the need to get away and experience something new is like a raging fire in many of us. So if you can’t be around […]
Where would we be without Alexa? Without Amazon’s virtual assistant, who would we ask to play back our favorite songs or tell us the weather or beatbox? No, seriously…ask Alexa to beatbox. Of course, Alexa does have her limitations. The biggest one being that she’s tethered to an electrical outlet. For the vastness of her […]
Learning a new language is like stepping up to the base of Mount Everest. You know you’ve got one heck of a climb ahead of you. But while the sheer magnitude of the task ahead scares away many climbers, the real trick is finding the path up that best fits with your skills and capabilities. […]