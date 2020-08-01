Uncle Roger relentlessly roasts inept BBC chef making egg fried rice

The "chef" making rice in this BBC video should probably appear before The Hague for crimes against food. Luckily, Uncle Roger (aka comedian Nigel Ng of Rice To Meet You) is here to set her straight.





In his most recent video, the 50-year-old goes on Tinder to fill the hole in his heart. HIYA!

Image: YouTube / mrnigelng