A Tesla engineer redesigned the chocolate chip

Dandelion Chocolate in San Francisco doesn't offer chocolate "chips," they offer artisanal chocolate "facets." This chocolate redesign is a three-year-long side project of Tesla senior industrial designer, Remy Labesque, who says the "80-year-old teardrop shape" is "ill-suited to its function."

Dallas News:

“The chip isn’t a designed shape,” Labesque said. “It’s a product of an industrial manufacturing process.”

The baking standby is optimized for mass production, not for baking in cookies, whose broad surface area is better suited to maximize taste and melt-in-your-mouth texture. Labesque’s redesign for artisanal Dandelion Chocolate is a square, faceted pyramid, kind of like a flattened diamond. Two edges are thick, and two exceedingly thin, for even more textural pleasure...

Dandelion currently sells its “facets” in three distinct, 70% single-origin, types: from Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Madagascar. Additional single-origin styles are planned for the future. The lengthy research and development and ingredient sourcing comes at a cost: a 17.6 oz. bag of the chips goes for $30.