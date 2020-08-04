/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:04 am Tue Aug 4, 2020

Animal Rights group offers reward to find person who put "Trump 2020" sticker on a bear

Someone attached a "Trump 2020" sticker to a bear's tracking collar in North Carolina and an animal rights organization called Help Asheville Bears is offering $5,000 for information.

From CNN:

"Whoever put these political stickers on these bears is cruel and heartless," HAB wrote in a Facebook post. "HAB and our followers hope to stop and expose you. This is now the second bear this happened to, which can only mean either someone in the study is doing this or it is someone in the public. Either way, a full investigation needs to be done."

Image: CNN