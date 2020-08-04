Animal Rights group offers reward to find person who put "Trump 2020" sticker on a bear

"Whoever put these political stickers on these bears is cruel and heartless," HAB wrote in a Facebook post . "HAB and our followers hope to stop and expose you. This is now the second bear this happened to, which can only mean either someone in the study is doing this or it is someone in the public. Either way, a full investigation needs to be done."

Someone attached a "Trump 2020" sticker to a bear's tracking collar in North Carolina and an animal rights organization called Help Asheville Bears is offering $5,000 for information.

Hal Holbrook's image erroneously used in "Abuse in the Boy Scouts" class-action ad I’m SURE this law firm didn’t mean to use award-winning actor Hal Holbrook’s image to be the poster boy of an abusive Scoutmaster. Yes, this is a real ad for a real class-action campaign for Boy Scout survivors to get compensation for being abused. I got this image directly from a trusted blogger pal (who […] READ THE REST

Hakko micro cutters will flush cut wires If you do soldering work, I recommend getting a pair of these micro flush cutters. They’ll cut copper wires flush with the blob of solder, making your work look tidy. READ THE REST

Upgrade your WFH experience by adding an extra monitor to your laptop Even after months of working from home, you’d be forgiven for thinking the whole experience still doesn’t quite feel…well, normal. In addition to all the obvious environmental changes of handling your 9 to 5 from your den or dining room table, the technological aids you didn’t realize you loved back at the office probably don’t […] READ THE REST

This training in SEO and social media could make all the difference in your marketing efforts Running a small business drops a lot on to the plate of just one person. And between juggling a dozen tasks that need to get handled daily, it’s no surprise that there are a dozen more equally vital tasks that can just as easily go overlooked. While posting to social channels and making web posts […] READ THE REST