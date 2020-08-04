The user interfaces depicted on lego bricks

Miniature trebuchet “I believe I have created one of the smallest working miniature trebuchets I have ever seen,” writes Alex Presle. “It launches items up to 10 ft!” The model, which Presle sells directly on Amazon, measures 4.9 inches by 3.75 inches and is 3 inches tall at rest, weighs half a pound, and is designed to […] READ THE REST

I know a kid who will be building the LEGO Ideas International Space Station This LEGO Ideas version of the International Space Station pretty much made my 10-year-old nephew’s head explode. Complete with astronaut minifigs and a mini-Space Shuttle, this 864 piece kit is pretty hard to turn away from. LEGO Ideas International Space Station 21321 Building Kit, Adult Set for Display, Makes a Great Birthday Present, New 2020 […] READ THE REST

Every item scanned as "Mr Potato Head" in glitch at department stores Yesterday, five large department stores in the towns of Lindsay and Whitby, Ontario, Canada had to temporarily stop ringing up customers because every item scanned at the register showed up as Mr. Potato Head. “A point of sale downloading error caused item names to appear incorrectly,” said Cathy Kurzbock, manager of external communications for department […] READ THE REST

