Cool hands-free illuminated magnifier for cheap

This 2.5x LED magnifier can be used as a handheld tool or on the desktop. It also has smaller, more powerful magnifying glass built-in. Perfect for peering at electronic components. I use it to inspect the spoons I whittle.
If you do soldering work, I recommend getting a pair of these micro flush cutters. They’ll cut copper wires flush with the blob of solder, making your work look tidy.
Gum Soft-Picks do a better job than toothpicks or floss for cleaning food and plaque from between my teeth. For me, it’s just much more convenient than using dental floss. The rubbery green brush pushes out all the gunk without hurting. You can buy them in packs of 50, 100, 150, or 300.
BetterBook is a notebook/sketchbook designed to match widescreen displays. The idea is you can take photos of it on your phone and it will do a better job of fitting on a screen. It comes in one of three types of paper — dotted grid, standard grid, or blank. The notebook had a successful run […]
You may not realize it, but some of the biggest films in movie history have been edited using the same tools some of you use to cut your video of vacationing at Disney World. Giant movies from Oscar favorites The Social Network and Gone Girl to blockbusters like Avatar, Deadpool, and last year’s Terminator: Dark […]
Now that the initial furor and shortages have subsided, it’s probably not a bad time to start considering your long-term cleaning and disinfecting plans. Sure, that might seem anywhere from overly cautious to outright ridiculous, but the threat of COVID-19 appears poised to be present for a while and the need for quick travel clean-up […]
With more and more companies moving all their operations into the cloud, the need has never been greater for those with the skills to map exactly how an organization reconstitutes itself in that new environment. Network architects responsible for determining all the communication, storage, and infrastructure needs of an expansive organization are among the most […]