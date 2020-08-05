FBI SWAT team raids YouTube star Jake Paul's mansion

• Search warrant executed by FBI at Calabasas home of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday
• Judge has sealed the search-warrant affidavit
• No info on nature of FBI investigation, or individual served
The Southern California home of YouTube star Jake Paul was raided today in a large FBI operation that included a SWAT team. Many details in the case remain sealed.
From the Associated Press:
The FBI executed the search warrant starting at 6 a.m. at the Calabasas, California, mansion in connection with an ongoing investigation, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement.
A judge has sealed the search-warrant affidavit and Eimiller said she could not reveal the nature of the investigation or the person it was served on.
Paul’s attorney Richard Schonfeld confirmed the home was his. “We understand that a search warrant was executed at Jake’s Calabasas home this morning while Jake was out-of-state,” Schonfeld said in an email. “We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation.”
Video from local television news helicopters showed agents gathering several rifles from the sprawling property with a boxing ring and hot tub in the backyard that appears in many of Paul’s recent YouTube videos.
