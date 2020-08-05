Trump's Justice Department tells court to block California net neutrality law

California AG office reviewing DoJ filing, “[We] look forward to defending California’s state net neutrality protections.”

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday asked a federal judge to block California’s net neutrality law, arguing federal law preempts the state's statute.

From Reuters:

In October, a U.S. appeals court largely upheld the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) repeal of landmark U.S. net neutrality rules. In 2018, California agreed not to enforce its own state net neutrality law until a final court decision on the FCC repeal.

The Trump FCC in 2017 voted 3-2 to toss out Obama-era rules prohibiting internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic, or offering paid fast lanes. The California law would reinstate those prohibitions in the state.

The U.S. government is seeking a preliminary injunction to block California from being able to enforce its law.

The California attorney general’s office said it is reviewing the Justice Department’s filing “and look forward to defending California’s state net neutrality protections.”