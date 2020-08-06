Spider Board: horripilating data recovery

There are many nondescript and mundane tools for data recovery, but the Spider Board is not one of them. It lives up to its name, with 25 leglike needles that, carefully placed on copper traces on a denuded card, suck the data out of them like fly juice.
PC-3000 Flash Spider Board Adapter is a universal solution for safe monolith recovery without tedious soldering! Using it you don’t need specific adapters to each monolith you deal with.
It is designed for connection to internal contacts of NAND-based Flash drives manufactured as single-package chips (monoliths). The adapter consists of 25 universal contacts that support software configuration of their association with NAND interface signals in a corresponding task. Please note, that the adapter is supported by PC-3000 Flash Reader 4.0 only.
"Sufficiently advanced data recovery is indistinguishable from dark cybernetric ritual," writes @esquiring.
Terence Eden found a turntable [Amazon] that cost only £30 (~$40): “I accidentally bought a load of vinyl records. So I decided to buy the cheapest, shittiest, turntable possible,” he writes. For firty paands he even gets a USB port to rip the records directly to digital. Is it any good? Not really. It plays […]
Emily Groves’ Mew is an interactive furry slab. When you approach it, it begins to purr. When you stroke it, the purring intensifies and miaowing commences. If you stroke it too hard, the miaowing becomes wailing and hissing. Mew was part of a collaborative sound object project between Design Products, Information Experience Design and Visual […]
Quackometer checked out a gadget that purports to “protect” users from 5G. It’s probably a scam, as 5G is as safe as any other radio transmission and you don’t need protection from it. But what’s in the box, exactly? Turns out it’s a battery-powered light and a copper tube. Whatever the copper device is doing, […]
