/ Jason Weisberger / 12:25 pm Thu Aug 13, 2020

A ridiculously beautiful BMW R100

The 'Good Ghost' is an amazing BMW R100 project currently being featured on BikeEXIF.

DIRK OEHLERKING HAS a portfolio of incredible builds, but there are two machines that stand out. They are the White Phantom and Black Phantom—two classic BMW boxers, with exquisite hand-formed bodywork and an unusual art deco vibe.

Dirk refers to his Phantoms as "two that belong together, like Yin and Yang." But those two have now become three, as another Phantom rolls out of the Kingston Custom workshop in Gelsenkirchen. The 'Good Ghost' is a remarkable build that takes cues from its siblings, but elevates the style to dizzying new heights.