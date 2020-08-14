Reporter to Trump: "Do you regret all the lying you've done to the American people?"

For five years I've been wanting to ask him that.

I don't know why he called on me, because I've tried to ask him before [in March] and he's cut me off mid-question. Maybe he didn't recognise me this time. You know, he has this group of folks that he normally asks questions of. […] I had always thought that if he ever did call on me, this is the one thing that is really central to his presidency.

