/ Thom Dunn / 7:35 am Fri Aug 14, 2020

Reporter to Trump: "Do you regret all the lying you've done to the American people?"

The question was asked by Huffington Post correspondent SV Dáte, who told the Guardian:

I don't know why he called on me, because I've tried to ask him before [in March] and he's cut me off mid-question. Maybe he didn't recognise me this time. You know, he has this group of folks that he normally asks questions of. […] I had always thought that if he ever did call on me, this is the one thing that is really central to his presidency.

Image: Public Domain via White House Press Briefing