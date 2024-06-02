Donald Trump, who wants to ban Tik Tok, has joined Tik Tok: "It's my honor"

Donald Trump has joined Tik Tok, the social media platform he decries as a Chinese plot to destabilize America.
"It's my honor," Trump responds as the TikTok cuts to a montage of the former president greeting fans at the arena.
"That was a good walk on, right?" Trump says in the closing moments of the clip.
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.
Just a single post so far, on the social media platform he decries as a Chinese plot to destabilize America.
The news comes as president Joe Biden, who also plans to ban Tik Tok, continues to post on Tik Tok.
TikTok has filed a legal challenge to the law Biden signed in April that would ban the app unless it finds a new owner. Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for September.