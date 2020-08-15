The RPG and Wargame Supply Sourcebook

Jim Kelly, he of The Tabletop Engineer and Bexim's Bazaar magazine, has launched another new monthly publication, The RPG and Wargame Supply Sourcebook. The idea is to create a one-stop resource guide to those largely small/indie companies making and selling miniatures, gaming terrain, RPG materials, modeling tools and supplies, and other gaming-related products and services.

The monthly guides will also include the latest game-related Kickstarters, 3D printables, and more. There will even be gaming and modeling articles and product reviews. The first issue looks lovely and I was introduced to a number of companies I'd never heard of.



The most amazing thing about this effort is that it is completely free to subscribe. See this video from Jim for more of the details.



Image: YouTube