Sunday may have been the hottest day on Earth ever reliably recorded

🥵Yep it was HOT out there today… So hot in fact, that the PRELIMINARY high temperature @DeathValleyNPS was 130°F. If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913. For more info… https://t.co/qFXcIVoPig #DeathValley #Climate #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lAl8NQDCyp

On Sunday, the temperature in California's Death Valley National Park apparently hit 130F (54.4C), the hottest air temperature recorded on Earth in 89 years, and possibly ever. According to a statement from the National Weather Service, "As this is an extreme temperature event, the recorded temperature will need to undergo a formal review" by a Climate Extremes Committee formed to check the data. The last time a 130F temperature was officially observed was during a heatwave in July 1913 but that reading's validity has been questioned. From Weather.com :

Tornado warnings for east coast cities After making landfall in North Carolina last night, storm Isaias is set to rake the northeast megalopolis from D.C. to N.Y.C. today before heading to Quebec. With it comes the threat of tornados, a rare sight up east: "At least one person was killed after a tornado touched down in Bertie County, N.C., and caused […] READ THE REST

Alarming chart shows 140 years of country-level temperature anomalies Antti Lipponen of the Finnish Meteorological Institute created this troubling but unsurprising chart of almost 140 years of temperature anomalies by country. The data used was from the NASA GISS, Land Ocean Temperature Index. You can probably guess what will happen. READ THE REST

Tropical Storm Fay imaged by NASA's Atmospheric Infrared Sounder (AIRS) NASA's AIRS instrument captured this image of Tropical Storm Fay around 2 p.m. local time on July 10, 2020, as the storm swept through New England. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech From NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory: Tropical Storm Fay is sweeping across New England, with the center of the storm making landfall about 10 miles (15 kilometers) north-northeast […] READ THE REST

Get a rechargeable, Apple Magic Mouse 2 at over 30% off From sleek and shiny offerings like the Apple MacBook, the iMac, and the Mac Pro, we all know the Cupertino tech giant has spent four decades putting a premium on creating tech that looks as amazing as it works. When you need a replacement mouse or want to go wireless, don't go grab one of […] READ THE REST

Check out 20 major learning areas that can turn your free time into professional gold The kids are all starting to go back to distance learning. So why shouldn't you? With the world in upheaval, the job market in serious flux and you with time on your hands, learning a new skill could be the smartest move you could make for your future. To help jumpstart the process, we've assembled […] READ THE REST