/ Andrea James / 10:26 am Mon Aug 17, 2020

Watch this artist draw a $20 bill with Princess Leia on it

"In Girls We Trust" is a Bic pen artwork by Helena Hauss. She depicts a $20 bill that replaces Andrew Jackson with feminist icon Princess Leia.

Watch her complete the 400-hour project in about a minute:

She also has a YouTube channel worth checking out:

Image: Instagram / helenahauss