Inflatable jetpack Halloween costume

You probably heard that the U.S. Postal Service is tanking, expecting to run out of money by October 2020. Interestingly, it's not funded by taxpayers, but entirely through the sale of postage, gifts, and services. So, now there's a growing movement to help save them by purchasing postage stamps and other products from their online… READ THE REST
If the year was 1836 and you were a Royal Librarian at Spain's Real Biblioteca Pública, this was probably your uniform. We can assume pants were part of the deal (right?). image via CEIP Arias Montano Library (Seville) (Neatorama, Super Punch) READ THE REST
He was growing this beard out for four years. READ THE REST
Back in the early 1800's, Russian physicist Emil Lenz noted an interesting phenomenon. When he dropped a magnet through a pipe, the magnet's magnetic field created counter-rotating currents in the copper or aluminum pipe. To the naked eye, that dropped magnetic ball falls a whole lot slower when it's inside the pipe than outside. It… READ THE REST
If there was ever a better endorsement for making sure your resume skills are just as good as you say they are, look no further than Great Britain. Last week, Public Health England used an outdated Microsoft Excel spreadsheet, which inadvertently underreported the number of positive COVID-19 diagnosed cases during the week. Because of the… READ THE REST
Have you ever considered getting a digital voice recorder? They can actually be a lot more helpful than you might realize. From constructing business letters or memos to medical or legal dictation to recording meetings, interviews or lectures, voice recorders are a compact, lightweight way to store hundreds of hours of digital audio you can… READ THE REST