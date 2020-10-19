Singer-songwriter Noah Lindquist is behind this clever parody song. "Wear a Mask" is set to the tune of "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast but its rewritten lyrics have a bigger, and much wittier, message. It's performed by Lindquist too, with vocals from Ashley Young.
A funny and biting "wear a mask" PSA set to Beauty and the Beast's "Be Our Guest"
