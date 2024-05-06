LEGO Star Wars introduces Darth Jar Jar

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy nods to a long-suspected fan theory: Jar Jar Binks as the Sith mastermind.

A new LEGO Star Wars program streaming on Disney+ will take What-If to a new level and mix up all the Star Wars tech in LEGO Style. Lots of cool constructs are shown off, but the big reveal is a threatening Jar Jar Binks with a red lightsaber!

I think this is also tied to LEGO Fortnite, but I find the game far too toxic and haven't checked it out since that Fortnite expansion was released.