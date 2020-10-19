Adam Savage looks at folding rulers

I love Adam Savage's "Favorite Tools" and "One Day Build" videos. In this video, he shows off some of his antique folding rulers and looks at a modern model just released from Makers Cabinet (creators of the Iris drawing compass).



One great tip he points out for collectors of antique tools: Find a local antiques mall. These are large spaces where stalls are rented out to individual antiques dealers. He says he goes to them all over the country when he's on the road.