Miley Cyrus is recording an album of Metallica covers

At the 2019 Glastonbury Festival, Miley Cyrus covered a bunch of songs. Her setlist included a version of her godmother Dolly Parton's "Jolene," NIN's "Head Like a Hole," and Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" (listen to it below). Now she's just shared that she's been recording a Metallica cover album during the pandemic.

Consequence of Sound:

"We've been working on a Metallica cover album and I'm here working on that," Cyrus revealed to fashion designer Rick Owens in a new feature for Interview magazine. While the pandemic initially had Cyrus in a bit of a creative rut, this forthcoming heavy metal project now has her feeling reinvigorated.

"We're so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this," she added. "At first, it felt uninspiring and now I've been totally ignited."

The 27-year-old didn't offer any other details regarding the new album, but it's likely her rendition of "Nothing Else Matters" will have a place on the tracklist. Either way, fans can expect Cyrus to bring quite a lot of bite and brawn to these Metallica covers. The former Disney star has been regularly tackling rock and alternative rock songs as of late — and effortlessly so.