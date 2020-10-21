This all-female West African band aim at empowering girls in debut album

The Star Feminine Band is a whole lot of girl power. The seven member all-female group hails from a remote West African town called Natitingou, a place where "forced marriages and early pregnancies" are all too common. Their self-titled debut album, dropping in November, really has something to say to the girls in their community. (And don't even get me started on the incredible fabrics featured in their music video!)

Vinyl Factory:

Aged between 10 and 17, Star Feminine Band features Angélique Balaguemon on drums/vocals, Julienne Sayi on bass guitar, Marguerite Kpetekout on drums, Grâce Marina Balaguemon on keyboard/vocals, Anne Sayi on electric guitar, Urrice Borikapei on percussion/vocals, and Sandrine Ouei on keyboard. The group came together after they responded to a local radio station's advert inviting girls to participate in a series of free music training sessions. "Women have to make music because it enables them to be emancipated from men," shares Borikapei. For their debut album, the band incorporate elements of highlife, garage rock, Congolese rumba, Beninese sato, and psychedelia as they address themes of equality, empowerment and female genital mutilation.

The lyrics of "Femme Africaine" as translated by Google:

Oh woman, African woman

Oh woman, Beninese woman

Black woman, get up, don't sleep

Oh black woman, get up don't sleep

You can become, president of the republic

You can become, prime minister of the country

Get up, something must be done

African woman, be independent

The country needs us, go to school

Africa needs you, you have to work

The world needs us, let's stand up we'll defend

African woman, be independent

(Nag on the Lake)

screengrab via Star Feminine Band