Banksy's "Show Me the Monet" painting sells for nearly $10 million

Banksy's 2005 painting "Show Me the Money" sold at a Sotheby's auction yesterday for more than £7.5 million. Five collectors bidding during the final minutes of the auction drove up the price to make it the second most expensive Banksy sold at auction. "Show Me the Money" riffs on Claude Monet's "The Japanese Footbridge" (1899). From The Guardian:
Show Me The Monet forms part of a series titled Crude Oil, which "remixes" canonical works.
The series also includes Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers wilting or dead in their vase, Edward Hopper's Nighthawks confronted by an angry man in Union Jack boxer shorts and Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe re-faced with Kate Moss.