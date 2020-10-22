This fellow admits to having nicked a Banksy public artwork, and is disappointed when Antique Roadshow won't put a price on it.
Man tries to get stolen Banksy work appraised on Antique Roadshow
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Banksy
Epstein "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell denies everything in unsealed deposition
Ghislaine Maxwell fought long and hard to keep her 2016 deposition sealed, with her lawyers claiming it would violate her right against self-incrimination and make it impossible for her to receive a fair trial. But a judge ruled that the transcript be made public, and it was finally issued this morning. Reporters are scrambling to… READ THE REST
Russia gives Snowden permanent residency
U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden (37), who has been in exile in Russia since 2013, has been granted permanent residency in Russia. He's now on the path to Russian citizenship if he desires it. From Reuters: U.S. authorities have for years wanted Snowden returned to the United States to face a criminal trial on espionage charges… READ THE REST
Florida cat gifts its owner with a two-headed snake
Palm Harbor, Florida resident Kay Rogers says her cat kindly gifted her with a rare two-headed southern black racer snake. The cat performed a good deed as, according to the Florida Wildlife Center, "two-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed… READ THE REST
This unflavored tincture might be the simplest, most effective means of using CBD you'll find
One of the biggest concerns for both new and experienced CBD users is determining exactly how much of a cannabis-infused product to take to receive just the right dosage. Unlike those trying to guesstimate just how much active CBD is in a pot brownie or even what comes from smoking or vaping, tinctures are about… READ THE REST
The KODAK PrintaCase Printer is a fun way to make your iPhone as unique as you
Mid October is too early for us to start in on holiday shopping suggestions. Oh, you'll get 'em all soon enough, trust us…but with more than two months before Santa rolls into town, we're not gonna hard sell you about the holidays. However…if your shopping list may eventually include an artsy teen who's obsessed with… READ THE REST
FlipNetik are mesmerizing desk toys with a strange power all their own
Fidget toys are made for relieving anxiety and stress, but there's a very ephemeral quality to finding fidget toys that actually do the job. Many are just clutter on your desk or can even be just kind of annoying. But the best ones slip into your hand almost unconsciously, providing a very soothing tactility and… READ THE REST