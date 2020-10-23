Enjoy 90 minutes of creepy vintage Disney cartoons for Halloween

Disney's Halloween Treat was a special 1982 Halloween episode of the Walt Disney television series featuring excerpts or full vintage cartoons with a creepy, supernatural vibe. The segments include the likes of "Night on Bald Mountain" sequence from Fantasia (1940), "Donald Duck and the Gorilla" (1944), and "Pluto's Judgement Day" (1935), and a bit of Cruella de Vil from One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961). These shorts and features date back 60 to 80 years but still deliver the magic.
Watch here: "Disney Halloween Treat" (YouTube)
image: Trisha Fawver (CC BY-ND 2.0)