"Gosh!": Lord of the Rings warrior Orcs but with nerdy guy voices

This short video by BurtBot puts ordinary human voices on Uruk-hai Orcs and it's making Middle-earth funnier than it should be.
screengrab via BurtBot/YouTube
I don't know who created this cursed chart but they are responsible for a lot of suffering on the internet this morning and should be brought to justice. [via Megadestructo] I saw it. Now you have to see it, too. pic.twitter.com/dUxb5uryqk — Eric C. (@Megadestructo) May 25, 2020 READ THE REST
Inspired by a tweet from March 2018, Jesús Roldán put together this Antidepressants or Tolkien Character? quiz, and god damn, it's a lot harder than I anticipated. The Council of Elronon was much displeased with my knowledge. Praise be to Narmacil. READ THE REST
IMGURian @Sgraceoh shared these phenomenal images of their "Lord of the Rings themed wedding," and it looks like a good time was had by all. READ THE REST
