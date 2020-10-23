This simple timer makes it easy to see how much time you have left

Mark Frauenfelder

Pomodoro fans and people who need encouragement sticking to a task might benefit from this nifty 60-minute timer. Just turn the dial to the desired amount of time, and you get a slowly-shrinking red-colored pie wedge that shows how much time you have left. You can set the alarm to ring for 3 or 60 seconds, and you can set the volume of the alarm to soft or loud.