Unmasked Trump fan threatens boy in Scottsdale store

Rob Beschizza

In this footage, a belligerent and unmasked Trump fan tries to start a fight with a 16-year-old in a checkout line in Scottsdale, Arizona. When the cashier threatens to summon security guards, the man makes for the exit, but not before grabbing his own crotch and waggling it at the boy: "suck right here."