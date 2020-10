Texas Supreme Court sides with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on rule to limit mail-in ballot drop box locations to one site per county

The Texas state Supreme Court has ruled to allow TX Governor Greg Abbott's order limiting counties to one ballot dropoff site per county to stand.

Justices wrote that the order "provides Texas voters more ways to vote" than the Election Code, and "does not disenfranchise anyone."

