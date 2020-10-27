Trump campaign website hacked

Who hacked the Trump campaign website?
"I mean, it could be Russia, but it could also be China. It could also be lots of other people. It also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds, OK?"
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are so angry about billboards mocking them in Times Square that they're threatening to sue the Lincoln Project, which put them there. Their lawyer, Marc E. Kasowitz, surely knows that mocking powerful, wealthy politicians is protected speech. But it's their money! "Of course, Mr. Kushner never made any such statement.… READ THE REST
Impeached and manifestly unfit President Donald Trump claims to not be a politician, in a tweet to fans urging them to click on his fundraising site. "If I do not sound like a typical Washington politician, it's because I'm NOT a politician. If I do not always play by the rules of the Washington Establishment,… READ THE REST
Impeached and manifestly crazy U.S. President Donald Trump today called Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) a "watermelon head." "That guy should be locked up," Trump says of Rep. Adam Schiff after referring to him as a "watermelonhead." [via] That's exactly where we are. Please go vote. READ THE REST
