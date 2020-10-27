Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai to testify at Senate Commerce hearing Wednesday

Less than one week remains before Americans go to the polls on Election Day. With this timing in mind, amid a pandemic, the Republican senators who lead the Senate Commerce Committee have decided to urgently compel the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google to answer to unfounded Rethuglican allegations of anti-conservative bias on social media. Senate Democrats want to expand the hearing to cover real issues like how these platforms impact local news and spread foreign disinformation during an election year.

From AP:

The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday. The executives have agreed to appear remotely after being threatened with subpoenas. With the election looming, Republicans led by President Donald Trump have thrown a barrage of grievances at Big Tech's social media platforms, which they accuse without evidence of deliberately suppressing conservative, religious and anti-abortion views.

Read the rest of the Associated Press story here.