"I Voted" stickers redesigned by 48 artists

View this post on Instagram

More Americans than ever are voting by mail this year. Millions more are voting early compared to the last national election. All of them deserve their "I Voted" sticker. So, in collaboration with @iamavoter, we brought together 48 artists to design stickers for a series of four covers for our new issue — with contributions from Amy Sherald, KAWS, Barbara Kruger, and many more. Each magazine cover will feature images of 12 sticker designs with a corresponding peelable sticker sheet on the inside. "We're in a moment in which people need to awaken to their own power and potential so we can alter the course of this country, and by voting we are activating that, and going into November 3rd and beyond together with our eyes open," says Hank Willis Thomas of his sticker. The magazine hits newsstands on Monday, October 26th, and is available for pre-order at the link in our bio. #IamaVoter