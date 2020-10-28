"I Voted" stickers redesigned by 48 artists

For the I am a Voter campaign, 48 artists created new "I Voted" stickers. New York magazine has special print editions with the cover as a sheet of 12 stickers with the images.
Image: Instagram / NYmag
For the I am a Voter campaign, 48 artists created new "I Voted" stickers. New York magazine has special print editions with the cover as a sheet of 12 stickers with the images.
Image: Instagram / NYmag
Nebraska has only one swing elector up for grabs, but Trump paid a visit last night to woo the faithful—then leave them stranded in the icy airfield where his rally was held. A number of freezing supporters required medical treatment and at least seven were hospitalized. While the available buses were navigating the narrow, heavily-impacted… READ THE REST
Texas Supreme Court sides with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on rule to limit mail-in ballot drop box locations to one site per county The Texas state Supreme Court has ruled to allow TX Governor Greg Abbott's order limiting counties to one ballot dropoff site per county to stand. Justices wrote that the order "provides Texas… READ THE REST
Less than one week remains before Americans go to the polls on Election Day. With this timing in mind, amid a pandemic, the Republican senators who lead the Senate Commerce Committee have decided to urgently compel the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google to answer to unfounded Rethuglican allegations of anti-conservative bias on social media.… READ THE REST
Making a stellar cup of espresso at home doesn't require an expensive machine or hours of your time and effort. It really only requires equipment up to the challenge and a stovetop. Rather than dropping $3 per cup at Starbucks, you can set up a Starbucks-worthy operation right in your own kitchen with the help… READ THE REST
Stress is par for the course these days. If you've found meditation helps to quiet those interior voices of doubt, fear and confusion, then you have every reason to continue that practice. But as soothing as meditation can be, it can also serve another purpose: to focus your attention, sharpen your performance and forge you… READ THE REST
When the history of Earth is ultimately told by aliens or time travelers or whoever stumbles across what's left of our planet a millennia from now, these beings will need to understand what a hair tie is and why it was created…because it's guaranteed they find them everywhere during their study. Today, hair ties are… READ THE REST