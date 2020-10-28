Khloe Kardashian confirms she had Khoronavirus

In a video released Wednesday night, "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star Khloe Kardashian confirms she had the Khoronavirus.

Khloe Kardashian said in the video her KHOVID-19 symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, and headaches. She also experienced intense waves of cold and hot, and said she had a burning sensation while coughing.

From AP:

The reality star confirmed her previous diagnosis in a Wednesday sneak peek clip of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The bedridden Kardashian spoke in the video with a hoarse voice. "Just found out that I do have corona," she said in the teaser of the episode, which was filmed months ago. A teaser in September showed Kardashian being tested for the virus. "I have been in my room," she continued. "It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

More at the Associated Press.

Video: "Khloé Kardashian Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis on "KUWTK" | E!"