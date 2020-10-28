This time, Kazakhstan uses Borat to promote tourism

In 2006, Kazakshtan banned Sacha Baron Cohen's mockumentary "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan." This time, they're using the hype surrounding "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" to promote tourism to the country. Kazakh Tourism released four promotional videos pegged on the Borat catchphrase, "It's nice." From CNN:

"The slogan offers the perfect description of Kazakhstan's vast tourism potential in a short, memorable way. Kazakhstan's nature is very nice; its food is very nice; and its people, despite Borat's jokes to the contrary, are some of the nicest in the world," said Kairat Sadvakassov, deputy chairman of Kazakh Tourism, in the release.

"We would like everyone to come experience Kazakhstan for themselves by visiting our country in 2021 and beyond, so that they can see that Borat's homeland is nicer than they may have heard."

Dennis Keen, an American living in Kazakhstan, came up with the idea of using Borat's catchphrase in the campaign, Sadvakassov said.

Keen had, "just like me experienced Borat-based mockery while in the United States," Sadvakassov notes. "So we were quite positive that turning the popular line of the character of Sacha Baron Cohen into a slogan would immediately be recognized and evoke smiles."