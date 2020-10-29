Forge abstract art in Low Grade Fraud Shop

Rob Beschizza

The title "Low Grade Fraud Shop" drew my eye, and it turned out to be an unusual and joyously cynical art-making game. As a harried art forger's new apprentice, you must make copies of valuable artwork as quickly as possible using various crude brushes and a limited palette. You draw on-screen in a crazed hurry (a graphics tablet or pen are not strictly necessary, but help) as an anxiety-inducing timer ticks down. The artworks to be copied are abstract trash, and seem to be created with the same tools the master meanly supplies. The secret of a good copy is to have bought the brush upgrades and to have the knack of layering colors to create fine details.

Nonetheless, I've failed to beat 85/100 on a copy, so I doubt I have much of a future in Dafen. But the buyers here don't seem to mind.

Low Grade Fraud Shop [itch.io] is by Sheepdog and available free of charge on Windows and MacOS.