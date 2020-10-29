Trump has a habit of walking out on interviews when a reporter doesn't suck up to him. In this CNN interview, he accused the reporter of being inaccurate. When the reporter asks him to be specific he says, "Uh, I thought your demeanor was inaccurate."
Watch Trump walk out of 1990 CNN interview
