Down-in-the-dump Trump calls for ABC to lose its license for fact-checking him (video)

Even by MAGA standards, Donald Trump's outlandish claims about immigrants eating dogs and women killing newborn babies last night was just plain bizarre.

So weird, in fact, that after his debate debacle, Trump's DJT stock plummeted to new lows today. And this might be one of the reasons why the mad king-wannabe is now calling for ABC News to shut down.

"They ought to take away their license for the way they did that," the perpetually angry candidate said as he sulked on Fox & Friends this morning about how the ABC moderators had fact-checked him. How dare the "fake news" want to get their facts straight! (See video by Media Matters.)

Trump to Fox & Friends: "ABC took a big hit last night. I mean, to be honest, they are a news organization, they have to be licensed to do it. They ought to take away their license for the way they did that." pic.twitter.com/yN6HCo4ilh — Media Matters (@mmfa) September 11, 2024

Trump later admitted on Truth Social that he would not be doing a second debate with Kamala Harris, comparing her to a boxer who he would not be granting a "rematch." Someone is sure smarting today.