In the clip embedded below, US Senate candidate John Ossoff mauls incumbent Georgia Sen. David Perdue in concise and precise fashion: "It's not just that you're a crook, Senator…"

Sen. David Perdue is out for himself — not for our health. pic.twitter.com/zbtmw6rU4Q — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 29, 2020

Purdue, you'll recall, is the Republican bigwig who lied about Covid while cashinng out stocks he knew would be harmed by the pandemic.